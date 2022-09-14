Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP cut its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,025,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,501,000 after buying an additional 1,166,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,554 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.3 %

MTG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 33,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,877. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.