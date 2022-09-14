Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Pathfinder Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFDR. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth $98,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth $101,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFDR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,987. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

