Taconic Capital Advisors LP Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 28,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.52. The company had a trading volume of 167,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,719. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $70.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $56.69.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

