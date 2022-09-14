Taconic Capital Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGYW)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGYW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 375,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLGYW. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLGYW remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.

About TLGY Acquisition

TLGY Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

