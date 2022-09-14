Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes $1.80 Million Position in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 181,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.53% of Adit EdTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADEX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,950,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,196,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,960,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,654,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Adit EdTech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $336,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Adit EdTech Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.87. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,955. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

