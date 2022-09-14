Taconic Capital Advisors LP Takes $2.50 Million Position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned 2.90% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVCB. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,990,000. Dryden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $10,289,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $9,980,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $8,549,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $6,986,000.

NASDAQ:IVCB remained flat at $10.10 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,699. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.02.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

