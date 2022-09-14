Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Lessened by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 503,500 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 25.2% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $75,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM opened at $79.51 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $412.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.74.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

