Target Hospitality Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,397 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average daily volume of 2,154 call options.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. 8,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,716. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

