Target Hospitality Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,397 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 290% compared to the average daily volume of 2,154 call options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Target Hospitality Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TH traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. 8,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,716. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $15.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
