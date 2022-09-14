Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.81 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 16.74%. Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Institutional Trading of Tecnoglass

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About Tecnoglass

(Get Rating)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.