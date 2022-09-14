Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.73. Teekay shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 617,974 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.
Teekay Trading Up 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $381.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.85.
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
