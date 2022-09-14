Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.73. Teekay shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 617,974 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Get Teekay alerts:

Teekay Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market cap of $381.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teekay Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Teekay by 97.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,585,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 783,311 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teekay during the first quarter worth about $595,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay by 232.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 116,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Teekay by 4.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.