Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.48

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 3026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.
TNK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Teekay Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $951.41 million, a PE ratio of -11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $159,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $185,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the first quarter worth $238,000. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.
