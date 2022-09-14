Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Shares of TLTZY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.51. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

