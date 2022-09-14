Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:TVE)

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TVE traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 66 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.96. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

