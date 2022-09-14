TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Short Interest Update

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 518.2% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 31,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,482. The company has a market cap of $41.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.81. TESSCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.