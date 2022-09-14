Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924.
Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
