Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 55,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 104,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Texas Mineral Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

About Texas Mineral Resources

(Get Rating)

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium- project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.