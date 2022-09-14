Tezos (XTZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $42.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00007680 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tezos has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012989 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000698 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013168 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 930,445,169 coins and its circulating supply is 908,944,563 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup) Telegram | Discord | GitLab | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

