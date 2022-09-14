The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Buckle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Buckle has a payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Buckle to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Trading Down 0.5 %

BKE opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. Buckle has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.