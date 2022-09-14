The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after buying an additional 8,961,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $60.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,000,730. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $262.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.79.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

