The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.5% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Stock Performance

GGZ traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,613. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Announces Dividend

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

