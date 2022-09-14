The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Lowered to $370.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.67% from the stock’s current price.

GS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

GS stock opened at $328.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.08. The company has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,139.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 683,105 shares of company stock valued at $20,424,657. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $570,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,819.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

