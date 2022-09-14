The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.32

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.39. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 7,907 shares traded.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Down 1.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.
Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA)
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.