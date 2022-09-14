The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (NASDAQ:CUBA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.32

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.39. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund shares last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 7,907 shares traded.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.174 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 91,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 17,967 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 576,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

