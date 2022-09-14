The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Shares Down 1.1%

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.33 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.05). 391,522 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 823,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.45 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £10.76 million and a PE ratio of 220.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 17.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32.

The Ince Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides legal and professional, and financial advisory services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and pensions advice services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

