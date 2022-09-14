The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by PB Investment Partners L.P.

PB Investment Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,181 shares during the period. Progressive makes up 11.5% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Progressive by 953.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Progressive by 1,254.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Insider Activity

Progressive Price Performance

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $129.76.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.