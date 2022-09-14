The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stake Raised by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RealReal by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RealReal by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in RealReal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 9,955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in RealReal by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

RealReal stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. 34,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,229,979. The firm has a market cap of $214.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.29. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $17.09.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.99 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Cowen downgraded RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on RealReal from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James started coverage on RealReal in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on RealReal from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $28,787.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 681,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,512.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares in the company, valued at $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $28,787.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 681,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,512.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,860 shares of company stock worth $125,365 over the last three months. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

