The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

The Swatch Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $45.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $42.39 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87.

The Swatch Group Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

