The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 79.1% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.
The Swatch Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SWGNF remained flat at $45.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $42.39 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87.
The Swatch Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Swatch Group (SWGNF)
- Is Lyft Going To Make It As Acquisition Rumors Swirl?
- Can Health Drink Maker Celsius Outrun Its Monster Rival?
- It’s Time To Embrace Another 25% Decline In The S&P 500
- Four Cheap Stocks With Interesting Insider Activity
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.