TheVig Price Down 16.3% This Week (VIG)

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, TheVig has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One TheVig coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. TheVig has a market capitalization of $772,961.47 and $11.00 worth of TheVig was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TheVig alerts:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 206% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TheVig Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. TheVig’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,338,355 coins. TheVig’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. TheVig’s official website is vigor.ai. The Reddit community for TheVig is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin.

Buying and Selling TheVig

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheVig directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheVig should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TheVig using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TheVig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TheVig and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.