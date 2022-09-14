thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.70

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $6.37. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 36,800 shares traded.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 2.16%.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

