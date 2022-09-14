Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Shares Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB – Get Rating) by 491.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,477,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227,577 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II were worth $14,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSIB. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,163,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,994 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,020,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 934,898 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $4,328,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 502,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 91,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of TSIB stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

About Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

