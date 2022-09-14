Titan Coin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 212.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Titan Coin has a total market cap of $182,609.83 and $2.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded up 146.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000032 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded up 271.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Titan Coin

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

