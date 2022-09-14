Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Short Interest Up 207.2% in August

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,600 shares, a growth of 207.2% from the August 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS TKYMF remained flat at $13.82 on Wednesday. Tokuyama has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.25.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

