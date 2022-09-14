Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TKFOY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TKFOY – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.57. Approximately 483 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Tokyu Fudosan Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

About Tokyu Fudosan

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

