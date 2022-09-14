TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the August 15th total of 356,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 788,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TOMI Environmental Solutions Trading Up 1.6 %

TOMZ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,536. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.42. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $2.35.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TOMI Environmental Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions stock. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of TOMI Environmental Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space of approximately 103.8 m3; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.