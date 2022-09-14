Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TPZ stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.99.
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
