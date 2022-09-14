Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TPZ stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,554. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

