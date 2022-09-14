Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, an increase of 120.6% from the August 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 686.8 days.

Toshiba Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSBF traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. 2,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.25.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

