Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,400 shares, an increase of 120.6% from the August 15th total of 155,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 686.8 days.
Toshiba Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSBF traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.95. 2,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $46.25.
About Toshiba
