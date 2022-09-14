TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 262,768.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,824,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,612 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,439,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,872,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTE traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,708. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $43.21 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.76.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

