TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

TPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on TPG to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TPG from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TPG from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on TPG in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. TPG has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $35.40.

TPG Dividend Announcement

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $255.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

Institutional Trading of TPG

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TPG by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of TPG during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

