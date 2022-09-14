TradeLink Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Targa Resources makes up 5.5% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Targa Resources by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 139,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 102,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 888,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,438,000 after buying an additional 69,632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 748,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 873.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Price Performance

NYSE:TRGP traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.46. 35,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,429. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

