TradeLink Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV)

TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. TradeLink Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJV. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,425,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,168,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $818,000.

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWJV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.04. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,413. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.87.

