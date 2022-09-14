Traders Purchase Large Volume of Transocean Put Options (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 40,284 put options on the company. This is an increase of 39% compared to the typical daily volume of 29,009 put options.

RIG traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 741,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,309,557. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Transocean has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 25.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. Transocean’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 1,225.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 612,807 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 62.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

