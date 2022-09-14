TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Up 90.7% in August

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RNAZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 31,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,682. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.

