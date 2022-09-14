TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Up 90.7% in August

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 90.7% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of RNAZ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.15. 31,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,682. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TransCode Therapeutics by 24.9% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B.
