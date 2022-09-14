TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL) Trading Down 0.7%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT (NASDAQ:TANNL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.08 and last traded at $25.26. 4,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 4,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.
TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48.
