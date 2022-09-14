TravelNote (TVNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00

TravelNote (TVNT) traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $3,492.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00347858 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002359 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818634 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00016445 BTC.
TravelNote Coin Profile
TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io.
