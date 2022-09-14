TravelNote (TVNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00

TravelNote (TVNT) traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One TravelNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TravelNote has a market capitalization of $3,492.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TravelNote has traded down 43% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io.

Buying and Selling TravelNote

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

