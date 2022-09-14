Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.50

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 6856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.

Tree Island Steel Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.52. The company has a market cap of C$99.21 million and a PE ratio of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$98.37 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tree Island Steel Dividend Announcement

About Tree Island Steel

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Tree Island Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

(Get Rating)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, recycling wire, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.