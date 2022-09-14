Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.40

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and traded as high as $63.20. Trend Micro shares last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 15,251 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
Trend Micro Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65.
About Trend Micro
Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trend Micro (TMICY)
