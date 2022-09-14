Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.40

Shares of Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.40 and traded as high as $63.20. Trend Micro shares last traded at $61.16, with a volume of 15,251 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.65.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro ( OTCMKTS:TMICY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $423.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.05 million. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 18.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

Further Reading

