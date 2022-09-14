Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.62

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 4273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Trinseo from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.48.

Trinseo Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.23). Trinseo had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Analysts forecast that Trinseo PLC will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,230.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond purchased 1,335 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Cote purchased 10,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,515.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Trinseo by 1.2% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Trinseo by 5.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Featured Stories

