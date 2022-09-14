Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Holdings Lowered by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises about 0.1% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 495,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 107,764 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,906,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,324,000 after acquiring an additional 459,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.
Trip.com Group Stock Performance
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.
