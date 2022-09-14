Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Holdings Lowered by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario trimmed its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Trip.com Group comprises about 0.1% of Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 115,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 495,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 107,764 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 3,906,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,324,000 after acquiring an additional 459,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.88. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.27.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.