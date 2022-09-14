TrueChain Price Tops $0.0152 (TRUE)

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, TrueChain has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $1.21 million and $432,787.00 worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,048.49 or 0.99997714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.53 or 0.99972975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00124537 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00058042 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.31 or 0.00405564 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000910 BTC.

TrueChain Coin Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 coins. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

