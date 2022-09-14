Trust Co. of Oklahoma Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VDC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $185.56. 1,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.19. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.69 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

