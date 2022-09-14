Trust Co. of Oklahoma Purchases 162 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.91.

NYSE:LHX traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $230.45. 10,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $232.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,858 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

